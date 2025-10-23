Skin Elements Completes Major Share Allotment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Skin Elements Limited ( (AU:SKN) ) is now available.

Skin Elements Limited has completed the allotment of 157,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares as part of a two-tranche placement with 62 Capital Pty Ltd as the lead manager. This move, announced on 15 October 2025, signifies the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its capital base, potentially enhancing its market position and operational capabilities in the biotechnology sector.

More about Skin Elements Limited

Skin Elements Limited is an award-winning Australian biotechnology healthcare company listed on the ASX. It focuses on the commercialization of the anti-microbial SE Formula through a range of natural and organic healthcare products. The company offers a diverse portfolio of plant-based and organic personal care and skincare products, including the SuprCuvr disinfectant, Eco Nurture plant bio-stimulant, Invisi Shield sanitiser, Soléo Organics sunscreen, PapayaActivs skincare, and Elizabeth Jane Natural Cosmetics.

Current Market Cap: A$6.3M

Find detailed analytics on SKN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue