Skillcast Group Plc to Present at Key Investor Events

Skillcast Group Plc ( (GB:SKL) ) has issued an update.

Skillcast Group Plc announced that its CEO, Vivek Dodd, and CFO, Richard Steele, will present at two private investor events on November 19, 2025. These events, MelloLondon and Yellowstone Advisory, provide platforms for Skillcast to engage with investors and showcase its offerings in the GRC software and e-learning sector, potentially enhancing its market visibility and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SKL) stock is a Hold with a £66.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:SKL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SKL is a Neutral.

Skillcast Group Plc’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, supported by robust revenue growth and cash flow. Technical analysis indicates positive momentum but also suggests caution due to potential overbought conditions. The high P/E ratio raises concerns about valuation, which slightly offsets the positive financial outlook.

More about Skillcast Group Plc

Skillcast Group Plc operates in the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) industry, offering software and e-learning solutions. The company focuses on helping businesses create ethical, inclusive, and resilient workplaces by providing content and technology to digitize and streamline compliance processes. Its product offerings include a learning management system, compliance course libraries, policy hub, staff declarations, anonymous surveys, CPD tracking, and compliance registers for various corporate activities.

Average Trading Volume: 17,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £54.57M

