SKF AB Class B Reports Resilient Q3 2025 Performance

SKF AB Class B ( (SKFRY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SKF AB Class B presented to its investors.

SKF AB Class B is a leading technology and engineering company specializing in the production of bearings and related products, serving both the industrial and automotive sectors globally.

In its latest earnings report for Q3 2025, SKF AB Class B reported a net sales decrease to MSEK 22,482 from MSEK 23,692 in the previous year, with a notable 2% organic growth driven by the Industrial business. The company faced challenging market conditions, particularly in the automotive sector, which experienced a decline in demand.

Key financial metrics highlighted include an adjusted operating profit of MSEK 2,762, slightly down from MSEK 2,821, and an adjusted operating margin improvement to 12.3% from 11.9%. The Industrial segment showed resilience with a 15.5% operating margin, while the Automotive segment faced pressure with a margin of 4.3%. The company also continued its strategic initiatives, including the separation of its Automotive business and the establishment of a new global Super-precision bearing center in Italy.

Looking forward, SKF’s management remains cautiously optimistic, expecting market demand in Q4 to remain stable compared to Q3. The company continues to focus on strategic growth opportunities and operational efficiencies to navigate the uncertain global economic environment.

