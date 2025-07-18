SKF AB Class A Reports Q2 2025 Results Amid Strategic Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from SKF AB Class A ( ($SE:SKF.A) ).

SKF AB Class A reported a slight decline in net sales for Q2 2025, primarily due to lower demand in the automotive sector, while the industrial segment showed growth. Despite currency headwinds, the company maintained a strong adjusted operating margin through pricing strategies and cost control. The company is undergoing a significant restructuring to enhance competitiveness, with expected savings from rightsizing the industrial business and separating the automotive segment. This restructuring is aimed at achieving long-term growth and operational excellence, particularly in the aerospace sector.

More about SKF AB Class A

SKF AB Class A operates in the industrial and automotive sectors, focusing on bearings, seals, and lubrication systems. The company is known for its strong presence in the industrial market, particularly in aerospace and magnetics, and is working on enhancing its competitiveness through strategic restructuring.

Average Trading Volume: 5,307

Current Market Cap: SEK101.7B

