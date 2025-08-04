SKAN Group Expands Digital Capabilities with Metronik Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from SKAN Group AG

SKAN Group AG has acquired a majority stake in Metronik d.o.o., a leading provider of software solutions for production digitization in the life sciences industry. This acquisition enhances SKAN’s capabilities by integrating Metronik’s modular software platform, which supports the complete digitization of pharmaceutical production processes. The move positions SKAN as a comprehensive solution provider in the pharmaceutical value chain, promising immediate value contribution and strengthening its industry positioning.

SKAN Group AG is a leader in aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in high-quality isolator systems for drug filling under strict sterility standards and offers process support, services, and consumables. Founded in 1968, SKAN employs around 1,500 people globally, with its headquarters in Allschwil, Switzerland.

