SK Telecom Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Call for August 6

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sk Telecom ( (SKM) ) just unveiled an update.

SK Telecom announced it will hold a conference call on August 6, 2025, to discuss its second-quarter earnings results for 2025. This event will provide investors and analysts with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (SKM) stock is a Hold with a $25.08 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sk Telecom stock, see the SKM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SKM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SKM is a Outperform.

Sk Telecom’s strong valuation and financial performance are somewhat offset by neutral technical indicators and concerns from a recent cybersecurity incident. The company remains fundamentally strong, but the incident poses potential short-term risks.

To see Spark’s full report on SKM stock, click here.

More about Sk Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. is a leading telecommunications company based in Seoul, South Korea. The company specializes in providing wireless communication services and is a key player in the telecom industry, focusing on innovative technologies and services to enhance connectivity and digital experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 473,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.46B

See more data about SKM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue