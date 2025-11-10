SK Kaken Co., Ltd. Reports Improved Financial Performance for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SK Kaken Co ( (JP:4628) ) has provided an update.

SK Kaken Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.6% year-on-year. Despite a decrease in operating profit by 6.2%, the company saw a significant rise in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating improved financial performance. The company also announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected growth in net sales and operating profit, reflecting a positive outlook for future operations.

More about SK Kaken Co

SK Kaken Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of construction materials. The company focuses on providing high-quality products to meet the demands of the construction industry.

YTD Price Performance: -0.57%

Average Trading Volume: 2,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen140.9B

