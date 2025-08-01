Sitka Power Acquires Synex Renewable Energy in Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Synex Internt’l ( (TSE:SXI) ) has issued an announcement.

Sitka Power Inc. has completed the acquisition of Synex Renewable Energy Corporation in an all-cash transaction valued at C$12,017,474.40. This acquisition allows Sitka to expand its asset base in British Columbia, enhancing its growth potential in the renewable energy sector. The transaction results in the delisting of Synex’s shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and a restructuring of its board and management, indicating a strategic shift in operations and potential implications for stakeholders.

The stock score is driven by financial challenges with high leverage and negative profitability, tempered by technical stability and a promising corporate event with a planned acquisition. The valuation indicates losses, but the acquisition could provide a positive shift.

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is involved in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. The company has ownership interests in hydro projects, a grid connection utility, and numerous potential hydroelectric and wind development sites in British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 3,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$11.67M

