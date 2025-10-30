SiteOne Landscape Supply Reports Strong Q3 Performance

SiteOne Landscape ( (SITE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SiteOne Landscape presented to its investors.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a leading wholesale distributor of landscape supplies, including irrigation, hardscapes, and nursery goods, primarily serving the green industry professionals across the United States and Canada. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 28, 2025, SiteOne Landscape Supply reported a notable increase in net sales and net income, reflecting a strong performance in its core business operations. The company achieved net sales of $1,258.2 million, up from $1,208.8 million in the same quarter last year, and a net income of $60.6 million, an increase from $44.6 million. The growth in sales and profitability was driven by increased demand for landscaping products and effective cost management strategies. SiteOne also continued its strategic expansion through acquisitions, enhancing its market presence with the addition of several new locations. Looking ahead, SiteOne Landscape Supply remains focused on leveraging its extensive branch network and product offerings to drive growth and deliver value to its stakeholders, despite potential challenges from market fluctuations and economic conditions.

