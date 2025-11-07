SiteMinder Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SiteMinder Limited ( (AU:SDR) ) has provided an announcement.

SiteMinder Limited has announced the cessation of certain securities, including performance rights and options with specific expiration dates. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its stakeholders, reflecting adjustments in its financial strategies or market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDR) stock is a Buy with a A$8.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SiteMinder Limited stock, see the AU:SDR Stock Forecast page.

More about SiteMinder Limited

SiteMinder Limited operates in the technology industry, providing cloud-based platform services primarily for the hotel sector. The company focuses on offering solutions that help hotels manage their online presence and distribution, aiming to enhance their market reach and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 1,237,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.98B

