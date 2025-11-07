SiteMinder CEO Increases Shareholding Through Option Exercise

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from SiteMinder Limited ( (AU:SDR) ) is now available.

SiteMinder Limited announced that CEO and Managing Director Sankar Narayan has increased his shareholding by exercising expiring options and converting performance rights into ordinary shares. This move raises Narayan’s total shareholding to approximately 2.6% of the company’s issued capital, potentially strengthening his influence within the company and signaling confidence in SiteMinder’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDR) stock is a Buy with a A$8.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SiteMinder Limited stock, see the AU:SDR Stock Forecast page.

More about SiteMinder Limited

SiteMinder Limited is a global company headquartered in Sydney, specializing in software platforms for the hotel industry. It offers SiteMinder, a platform that maximizes hotel revenue potential, and Little Hotelier, a management software for small accommodation providers. The company operates globally with offices in major cities and generates significant revenue for its hotel customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,237,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.98B

