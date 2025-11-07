SiteMinder Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from SiteMinder Limited ( (AU:SDR) ).

SiteMinder Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically related to Sankar Narayan’s holdings. The notice details the conversion and acquisition of ordinary shares and performance rights, reflecting adjustments in the director’s securities portfolio. This change may impact the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics, as it involves significant movements in equity holdings.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDR) stock is a Buy with a A$8.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SiteMinder Limited stock, see the AU:SDR Stock Forecast page.

More about SiteMinder Limited

SiteMinder Limited operates in the technology industry, providing cloud-based platform services for the hospitality sector. Its primary products and services include hotel management solutions, which focus on streamlining booking processes and enhancing guest experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 1,237,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.98B

