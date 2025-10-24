SITC International Reports Revenue Growth and Clarifies Share Scheme Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1308) ) has provided an announcement.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in revenue and shipping volume for the first nine months of 2025, with revenue rising by 16.6% and container shipping volume increasing by 7.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Additionally, the company clarified details regarding its share scheme from 2024, highlighting the distribution of share awards to directors and employees, which may influence future share issuance and company equity dynamics.

More about SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the shipping and logistics industry, primarily focusing on container shipping services. The company is known for its extensive network in Asia, providing integrated logistics solutions to meet market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 4,297,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$74.95B

