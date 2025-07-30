SIS Limited Updates Q1 FY26 Earnings Note with Revised Tax Figures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SIS Limited ( (IN:SIS) ) has provided an update.

SIS Limited has released an updated earnings note for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, highlighting revisions in tax figures. The current tax figure has been updated from 7.3 to 7.6, and the deferred tax effect in timing differences has been revised from (2.1) to (2.5). These changes may impact the company’s financial reporting and stakeholder perceptions.

More about SIS Limited

SIS Limited operates in the security services industry, providing a range of security solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive security management and risk mitigation services to various sectors, enhancing safety and operational efficiency for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 12,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 54.23B INR

