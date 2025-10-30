Sirius XM Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sirius XM Holdings ( (SIRI) ) has issued an announcement.

Sirius XM Holdings reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, showing a revenue of $2.16 billion, a slight decrease from the previous year, but a significant improvement in net income to $297 million compared to a loss in 2024. The company increased its financial guidance for 2025, reflecting confidence in its strategy to enhance subscriber experience and expand its digital advertising and podcasting businesses. Despite a decrease in subscriber revenue and adjusted EBITDA, SiriusXM maintained strong margins and continued to innovate in programming and advertising, including launching new subscription plans and expanding its podcast network.

The most recent analyst rating on (SIRI) stock is a Sell with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sirius XM Holdings stock, see the SIRI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SIRI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SIRI is a Neutral.

Sirius XM Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance and valuation concerns. The company faces significant challenges with declining profitability and negative earnings, reflected in a negative P/E ratio. Technical analysis indicates potential short-term weakness, while the dividend yield offers some compensation. The company’s strategic initiatives and positive cash flow are positive aspects but are overshadowed by broader financial and market challenges.

More about Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Holdings operates in the audio entertainment industry, providing satellite radio and streaming services through its SiriusXM and Pandora platforms. The company focuses on delivering diverse content, including music, sports, news, and podcasts, to a wide audience of subscribers and advertisers.

Average Trading Volume: 3,765,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.09B

