Sirios Resources Strikes Gold with Eclipse Zone Expansion

Sirios Resources (TSE:SOI) has released an update.

Sirios Resources Inc. reports successful results from their winter 2024 drilling program at the Cheechoo gold project, extending the high-grade Eclipse Zone by 400 meters downdip and discovering new gold-rich areas. The continuity and configuration of the Eclipse Zone suggest it has strong potential for underground mining. The company’s CEO, Dominique Doucet, expressed optimism about the zone’s development prospects.

