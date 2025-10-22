Siren Gold Limited Issues Unquoted Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Siren Gold Ltd ( (AU:SNG) ) has shared an announcement.

Siren Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 51,564,000 unquoted securities, specifically options expiring on May 17, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.10. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Siren Gold Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,500,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.14M

