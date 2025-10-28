Siren Gold Limited Advances Exploration with New CEO and Capital Raise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Siren Gold Ltd ( (AU:SNG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Siren Gold Limited reported significant progress in the September 2025 quarter, marked by the appointment of a new CEO, Zane Padman, and a successful $4 million capital raise to fund exploration and development. The company made notable advancements in its Sams Creek and Langdons projects, with promising exploration results. Siren’s strategic moves, including a mining permit application for Sams Creek, underscore its commitment to expanding its gold resource base and advancing its flagship project toward production readiness.

Siren Gold Limited is a New Zealand-focused exploration and development company specializing in gold and antimony. The company operates three key projects in the upper South Island of New Zealand: the Sams Creek Gold Project, Langdons Antimony-Gold Project, and the Queen Charlotte Antimony-Gold Project. Siren also holds a 16.7% equity interest in Canadian-listed New Zealand explorer RUA Gold.

