Sipai Health Technology Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Interim Results

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0314) ) has provided an update.

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 18, 2025, to approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd.

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the health technology industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing health-related technological solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 21,787,547

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.53B

