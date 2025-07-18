Sipai Health Technology Announces Change in Share Registrar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0314) ) has provided an announcement.

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, effective August 1, 2025, to Tricor Investor Services Limited. This move is significant for the company’s administrative operations and may impact shareholders who need to adjust to the new registrar for share-related transactions.

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd.

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on health technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 22,123,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.57B

