Sintokogio, Ltd. Reports Increased Sales Amid Profit Challenges

An update from Sintokogio,Ltd. ( (JP:6339) ) is now available.

Sintokogio, Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a 60.8% rise compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, remains optimistic with expected growth in net sales and operating profit, suggesting potential recovery and growth opportunities.

More about Sintokogio,Ltd.

Sintokogio, Ltd. operates within the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing industrial machinery and equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is known for its contributions to the industrial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 82,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.06B

