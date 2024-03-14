Sintana Energy Celebrates Major Oil Discovery

Sintana Energy (TSE:SEI) has released an update.

Sintana Energy Inc. reports a significant light oil find in Namibia’s Orange Basin through its part in the PEL 83 exploration campaign, operated by Galp Energia. The drill at Mopane-2X well has confirmed high-quality reservoirs and the lateral extension of the Mopane-1X discovery. The company anticipates further analysis to determine the commercial viability of the discovery.

