Sinovac’s New Clinical Trial: A Potential Game-Changer for Influenza Vaccination in Pregnant Women

Sinovac Biotech ((SVA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sinovac Biotech Co., Ltd is conducting a Phase III clinical trial titled ‘A Phase Ⅲ, Randomized, Double-blind, Positive Controlled Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Immunogenicity and Safety of an Influenza Vaccine (Split Virion), Inactivated, Quadrivalent in Pregnant Women.’ The study aims to assess the immune response and safety of the Sinovac Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (QIV) in pregnant women, a significant demographic due to their increased vulnerability to influenza.

The intervention being tested is the Sinovac QIV, a biological vaccine intended to prevent influenza. Participants in the test group will receive one dose of this vaccine, while the control group will receive the Vaxigrip QIV.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with quadruple masking, involving participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary purpose is prevention, focusing on evaluating the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

The study is not yet recruiting, with a start date set for September 17, 2025. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be announced, but the last update was submitted on September 29, 2025, indicating ongoing preparations.

The update on this clinical trial could influence Sinovac’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate strong efficacy and safety, enhancing investor confidence. In the competitive landscape of vaccine development, successful outcomes could position Sinovac favorably against other players in the influenza vaccine market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

