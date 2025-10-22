Sinotrans Completes Disposal of Stake in Loscam International

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinotrans ( (HK:0598) ) has shared an announcement.

Sinotrans Limited has completed the disposal of a 25% equity interest in Loscam International, resulting in an expected gain of approximately RMB1.65 billion. This transaction reduces Sinotrans’ stake in Loscam to 20%, which remains an associate of the company, potentially impacting its financial statements and strategic positioning in the logistics sector.

More about Sinotrans

Sinotrans Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the logistics and transportation industry. The company focuses on providing comprehensive logistics services, including freight forwarding, shipping agency, and warehousing, with a significant market presence in China and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 9,320,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$46.22B

