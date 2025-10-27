Sinotrans Announces New Agreements for Logistics Services and Purchases

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinotrans ( (HK:0598) ) has provided an update.

Sinotrans Limited has entered into several agreements to ensure compliance with the Listing Rules, involving logistics services with Sinotrans Changjiang and Jiangsu Shipping Agency, and the purchase of office supplies from Zhejiang Daojiahui. These transactions, which are considered continuing connected transactions due to the involvement of connected subsidiaries, are subject to reporting and annual review requirements but do not require independent shareholders’ approval.

More about Sinotrans

Sinotrans Limited is a logistics company based in the People’s Republic of China, providing services such as freight forwarding, shipping agency, storage and terminal operations, road transportation, express services, and shipping transportation. The company also engages in the purchase of office supplies and equipment through online platforms.

YTD Price Performance: 56.04%

Average Trading Volume: 9,339,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$45.91B

