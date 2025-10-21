Sinopharm Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Cash Flow Challenges in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sinopharm Group Co ( (HK:1099) ) is now available.

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a revenue of RMB 13.75 billion, marking a 3.58% increase compared to the same period last year. The net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 13.10% to RMB 543.72 million, although the net cash flow from operating activities was negative at RMB -2.05 billion. These results indicate a stable revenue growth and profitability, despite challenges in cash flow, which could impact the company’s operational liquidity and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1099) stock is a Buy with a HK$21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sinopharm Group Co stock, see the HK:1099 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sinopharm Group Co

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. is a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily engaged in the distribution and retail of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. The company operates in the People’s Republic of China and has a significant presence in Hong Kong, focusing on providing medical and healthcare services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,562,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$58.35B

