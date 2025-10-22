Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Updates Remuneration Committee Procedures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ) just unveiled an update.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has revised the rules of procedure for its Remuneration and Appraisal Committee, highlighting a commitment to enhancing corporate governance. The committee is responsible for establishing remuneration policies, appraising directors and officers, and overseeing compensation arrangements, which are crucial for aligning management performance with company goals and ensuring fair practices.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited operates in the petrochemical industry, focusing on the production and sale of petroleum products, intermediate petrochemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fibers, and chemical fertilizers. The company is a significant player in the Chinese market, leveraging its extensive production facilities and strategic location to serve both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 15,650,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.19B

