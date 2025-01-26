Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical to Hold 2025 EGM for Strategic Investments

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ) has shared an update.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited announced its first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for 2025, scheduled for February 19, where shareholders will consider and approve investments in a comprehensive technological transformation and quality upgrading project, and a new construction project for large-tow carbon fiber outside of Shanghai. These investments suggest a strategic focus on enhancing operational capabilities and expanding product offerings, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the petrochemical industry and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the petrochemical industry. The company focuses on investments and developments in technological transformation and quality improvement projects, as well as expanding into the large-tow carbon fiber sector.

YTD Price Performance: 1.43%

Average Trading Volume: 38,131

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.33B

