Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

The latest update is out from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ).

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited reported its third-quarter results for 2025, highlighting a significant increase in net profit attributable to equity shareholders by 361.67% compared to the same period last year, despite a 13.8% decrease in revenue. The company also noted a substantial decline in net cash flows from operating activities by 81.28%, indicating potential challenges in operational liquidity. These results reflect a mixed financial performance, with improved profitability but ongoing pressures on revenue and cash flow, which may impact the company’s strategic positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0338) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co stock, see the HK:0338 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a joint-stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the petrochemical industry. The company focuses on producing and supplying petrochemical products, including refined oil products, intermediate petrochemical products, synthetic resins, synthetic fibers, and synthetic fiber monomers and polymers.

Average Trading Volume: 15,650,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.19B

