Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Reports Decline in Product Prices for H1 2025

The latest update is out from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ).

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited reported its major operating data for the first half of 2025, highlighting a decline in the average prices of key products such as diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel compared to the same period in 2024. The company also noted a decrease in the average processing cost of crude oil, which could impact its profitability and market positioning. These changes reflect broader market trends and could influence stakeholder decisions moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0338) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.70 price target.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a major player in the petrochemical industry, primarily involved in the production and sale of refined oil products such as diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, as well as chemical products including PX, benzene, ethylene glycol, and polyethylene. The company operates within the People’s Republic of China and focuses on both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 12.90%

Average Trading Volume: 13,859,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.78B

