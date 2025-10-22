Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Reports Decline in Product Prices for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited reported its major operating data for the first three quarters of 2025, showing a decline in the average prices of its major products compared to the same period in 2024. The company experienced a decrease in sales revenue for several products, including diesel and gasoline, due to lower average prices, which may impact its financial performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0338) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co stock, see the HK:0338 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and sale of petrochemical products, including refined oil products like diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, as well as chemical products such as ethylene, polyethylene, and polypropylene.

Average Trading Volume: 15,650,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.19B

For an in-depth examination of 0338 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue