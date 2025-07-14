Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Issues Profit Warning for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has issued a profit warning for the first half of 2025, estimating a net loss attributable to equity shareholders between RMB418 million and RMB511 million. The anticipated loss is attributed to a decrease in profit margins due to declining oil prices and stagnant market demand, which have narrowed the price difference between the company’s main products and raw material costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0338) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co stock, see the HK:0338 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the petrochemical industry. The company is primarily involved in the production and sale of petrochemical products, focusing on refining, chemicals, and synthetic fibers.

YTD Price Performance: 12.90%

Average Trading Volume: 13,859,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.78B

See more data about 0338 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue