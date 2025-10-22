Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Implements Board Diversity Policy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has implemented a Board Diversity Policy to enhance sustainable and balanced development by increasing diversity among its Board of Directors. The policy emphasizes diversity in gender, age, cultural and educational background, and professional experience, aiming to support the company’s strategic objectives and maintain sustainable growth. The Nomination Committee will monitor and report on the Board’s composition annually, ensuring the policy’s effectiveness and considering necessary revisions.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited operates in the petrochemical industry, focusing on the production of petroleum products, petrochemicals, and synthetic fibers. The company is a key player in the Chinese market, contributing to the energy and materials sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 15,650,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.19B

