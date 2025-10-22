Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Enhances Governance with Nomination Committee Amendments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ) has provided an announcement.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has amended the rules of procedure for its Nomination Committee to enhance corporate governance. This move aims to optimize the board’s composition and improve governance by establishing clear guidelines for the selection and evaluation of directors and officers. The Nomination Committee, primarily composed of independent non-executive directors, is responsible for making recommendations on board appointments and assessing the qualifications of candidates. This amendment is expected to strengthen the company’s governance structure and ensure a robust succession planning process.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0338) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.13 price target.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited operates in the petrochemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of petrochemical products. The company is a key player in the market, with its shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 15,650,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.19B



