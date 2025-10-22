Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Approves New Framework Agreements for Continued Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ) is now available.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co has announced the approval of New Framework Agreements with Sinopec Group and Sinopec Corp., set to replace the Existing Framework Agreements expiring at the end of 2025. These agreements, effective until 2028, involve continuing connected transactions that require compliance with Hong Kong and Shanghai listing rules, including independent shareholder approval. The company plans to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to approve these transactions and has established an Independent Board Committee to advise shareholders on the terms.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co is a key player in the petrochemical industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of petroleum and petrochemical products. It operates under the larger Sinopec Group and Sinopec Corp., which hold significant shares in the company.

Average Trading Volume: 15,650,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.19B

