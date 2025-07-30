Sinopec Secures Major Pipeline Construction Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinopec Oilfield Service ( (HK:1033) ) has provided an update.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation’s subsidiary, Sinopec Oil Engineering and Construction Corporation, has secured a significant contract for sections of the Changchun-Shijiazhuang Natural Gas Pipeline project, valued at RMB3.597 billion. This project, which spans approximately 659 kilometers, highlights the company’s expertise in petroleum engineering and construction management. However, the contract is yet to be formally executed, indicating potential uncertainties and risks for investors.

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation is a joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the petroleum engineering construction industry. It primarily focuses on providing oilfield services, including engineering and construction, to the oil and gas sector.

