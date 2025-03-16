SINOPEC Engineering Declares Final Dividend for 2024

The latest update is out from SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2386) ).

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.208 per share for the year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval on May 9, 2025, with payment scheduled for July 18, 2025. The announcement outlines the withholding tax rates applicable to different categories of shareholders, which may impact the net dividend received by non-resident shareholders. This decision reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. operates in the engineering and construction industry, primarily focusing on providing engineering, procurement, and construction services. The company is a key player in the oil refining, petrochemical, and new coal chemical industries, with a significant market presence in China and expanding operations globally.

YTD Price Performance: -14.20%

Average Trading Volume: 1,861

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.13B

