SINOPEC Engineering Announces Upcoming Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2386) ) has issued an announcement.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on August 15, 2025, to review and potentially approve the interim results for the first half of 2025 and discuss the interim profit distribution plan for the year. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, impacting stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2386) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2386 Stock Forecast page.

More about SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the engineering and construction sector. The company primarily focuses on providing engineering services and solutions, particularly in the petrochemical and oil refining industries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,515,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.54B

