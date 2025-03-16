SINOPEC Engineering Announces Share Repurchase Mandate Proposal

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2386) ) has shared an update.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced a Domestic Shares Class Meeting scheduled for May 9, 2025, where shareholders will consider granting the Board a mandate to repurchase up to 10% of its Domestic and/or H Shares. This move, subject to regulatory approvals, aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the engineering sector, focusing on providing engineering services primarily related to the oil and gas industry.

YTD Price Performance: -14.20%

Average Trading Volume: 1,861

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.13B

See more insights into 2386 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com