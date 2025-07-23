Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Proposes Name Change to Reflect FinTech Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings ( (HK:1168) ) has provided an announcement.

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited has announced a proposed name change to ‘Z Fin Limited’ to better reflect its strategic shift towards the FinTech sector. This change aligns with the company’s investments in digital banking and cryptocurrency initiatives, aiming to enhance its brand recognition and market influence in the FinTech industry, which is experiencing significant growth opportunities.

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited is a company that has traditionally focused on property development, property management, property investment, and financing services. In recent years, the company has expanded its strategic focus to the financial technology (FinTech) sector, investing in key FinTech companies such as ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. and ZhongAn Technologies International Group Limited, which owns Hong Kong’s leading digital bank, ZA Bank.

