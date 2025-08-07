Sinolink Extends Entrusted Loan Maturity Date

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings ( (HK:1168) ) has shared an announcement.

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings has announced an extension of an entrusted loan agreement. The company has extended the maturity date of the Remaining Entrusted Loan A, valued at RMB100,000,000, to August 12, 2026. This decision is part of a series of extensions and does not constitute a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, indicating minimal immediate impact on the company’s financial disclosures. The extension is aimed at providing the borrower with additional time for repayment, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial strategies.

More about Sinolink Worldwide Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 2,106,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.73B

For a thorough assessment of 1168 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue