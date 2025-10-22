Sinohope Technology Grants 18.8 Million Share Options to Boost Stakeholder Alignment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1611) ) has issued an update.

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited announced the grant of 18,802,500 share options to eligible participants under its Share Option Scheme. The options, which have a 10-year validity period, are subject to performance targets and will vest over three years. This move aims to align the interests of the grantees with the company’s long-term goals, potentially enhancing stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1611) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New Huo Technology Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1611 Stock Forecast page.

More about New Huo Technology Holdings Limited

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, operates in the technology sector. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing technology-driven solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,297,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.41B

