Sinohope Technology Delays Circular Dispatch for Share Subscription

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1611) ) has provided an announcement.

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the subscription of new shares and proposed amendments to its corporate documents. The circular, initially expected by August 1, 2025, will now be dispatched by August 15, 2025, due to additional time needed to finalize certain information. This delay may impact the company’s timeline for shareholder approval and subsequent corporate actions.

More about New Huo Technology Holdings Limited

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, operating within the technology sector. The company is involved in the issuance and subscription of new shares under specific mandates, and it focuses on increasing its authorized share capital and amending its corporate governance documents.

Average Trading Volume: 7,506,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.55B

For detailed information about 1611 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue