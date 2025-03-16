Sinohope Technology Announces EGM to Approve Key Agreements

The latest announcement is out from New Huo Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1611) ).

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held on March 31, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address resolutions related to the BVI Agreement and the BitTrade Agreement, involving the issuance of Consideration Shares to BVI Vendors and Goldenway, respectively. These resolutions, if approved, will empower the company’s directors with specific mandates to execute the agreements, potentially impacting the company’s strategic operations and stakeholder interests.

