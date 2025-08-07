Sinohope Technology Announces EGM Book Closure Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from New Huo Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1611) ).

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited has announced the book closure period for its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for August 26, 2025. The company has outlined the procedures for shareholders to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, emphasizing the importance of timely share transfer registration.

More about New Huo Technology Holdings Limited

Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, operating in the technology sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1611.

Average Trading Volume: 7,519,415

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.5B

