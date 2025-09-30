Sino-Ocean Group Implements Debt Restructuring to Stabilize Finances

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sino-Ocean Group Holding ( (HK:3377) ) has provided an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited has announced updates regarding its financial restructuring efforts to address liquidity concerns. The company has implemented an onshore debts restructuring plan, which includes adjusting repayment arrangements and offering multiple settlement options for bondholders. Additionally, the company has completed an offshore debt restructuring and is exploring new financing sources through asset disposal. These measures aim to stabilize the company’s financial position and ensure continued operations, while also maintaining communication with stakeholders and creditors.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, focusing on real estate development and management. The company is involved in various real estate projects and is actively working on improving its financial position through restructuring and asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 89,717,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.79B

