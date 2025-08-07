Sino Golf Holdings Updates on Potential Asset Sale

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sino Golf Holdings Limited ( (HK:0361) ) has issued an announcement.

Sino Golf Holdings Limited has announced ongoing discussions regarding a potential transaction involving the sale of certain assets. While a preliminary understanding has been reached, the transaction is contingent upon internal approvals and the satisfaction of specific pre-conditions. The company advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution as the transaction may or may not materialize, potentially affecting control or leading to a general offer.

More about Sino Golf Holdings Limited

Sino Golf Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the golf industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of golf equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 3,091,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$228.9M

See more data about 0361 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue