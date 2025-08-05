Sino Biopharmaceutical’s TQC3302 Receives Clinical Trial Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Sino Biopharmaceutical ( (HK:1177) ).

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited announced that its new drug, TQC3302, a triple-combination soft mist inhalation formulation for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), has received clinical trial approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration. This development marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to provide advanced treatment options for COPD patients, as no similar formulation has been approved globally, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1177) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.19 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sino Biopharmaceutical stock, see the HK:1177 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the biopharmaceutical industry. The company specializes in developing innovative drugs, particularly in the respiratory domain, and is known for its advanced soft mist inhalation technology platform.

Average Trading Volume: 167,116,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$130.9B

Find detailed analytics on 1177 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue