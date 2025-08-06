Sino Biopharmaceutical’s Rovadicitinib Gains Breakthrough Designation for cGVHD

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sino Biopharmaceutical ( (HK:1177) ) has shared an announcement.

Sino Biopharmaceutical announced that its independently developed Rovadicitinib Tablet, a JAK/ROCK inhibitor, has been included in the Breakthrough Therapeutic Designation process by China’s National Medical Products Administration for treating chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). This development marks a significant milestone as Rovadicitinib progresses through Phase III clinical trials in China and Phase II trials in the U.S., showcasing promising results in earlier trials with high response and survival rates. The company aims to expedite global R&D efforts to provide better treatment solutions for patients worldwide.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1177) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.19 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sino Biopharmaceutical stock, see the HK:1177 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the pharmaceutical industry. It specializes in the research and development of innovative drugs, with a market focus on treatments for complex diseases such as chronic graft-versus-host disease and myelofibrosis.

Average Trading Volume: 167,116,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$130.9B

Learn more about 1177 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue