Sino Biopharm Advances Share Incentive Scheme

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., has purchased 21 million shares as part of its Share Incentive Scheme. The purchase, made over two days, represents about 0.11% of the company’s total issued shares, at an average price of HKD3.81 per share, costing approximately HKD79.92 million. This move is part of an ongoing effort to implement share-based incentives for selected participants.

